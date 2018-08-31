Presidential candidate Peter Casey thinks Ireland should follow UK on Brexit

IRELAND'S most recent presidential hopeful Peter Casey believes the country should take a leaf out of Britain's book and leave the EU.

Speaking on The Pat Kenny Show on Virgin Media last night, the businessman and former Dragon's Den investor told a live studio audience and many more watching at home that Ireland "should make sure we get exactly the same terms and conditions that they (Britain) get".

He added: "Europe's gonna gently disintegrate and the European experiment has failed. The euro is going to collapse.."

During the show, Mr Casey also claimed that NATO members aren't paying their fair share of the budget and that young people should not be living with their parents after they've been educated.

Speaking after his announcement to run yesterday, the millionaire said that Michael D Higgins has “kept the seat warm” for the last seven years and has described the salary as “bonkers”.

“It’s almost the same as the US president”, he said.

“It’s much more than the Taoiseach, who does the heavy lifting. It’s just wrong. I wouldn’t take any.”