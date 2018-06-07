Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly holidaying in Mayo
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly holidaying in Mayo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be holidaying in the West of Ireland as they wind down from their spectacular Royal Wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in County Mayo staying at one of Ireland's most famous historic castles, if local reports are to be believed.

The newlyweds, who were due to visit Dublin as part of a "mini-moon" excursion, are believed to have shut down Ashford Castle in Cong for total privacy during their stay.

The 5-star medieval fortress, complete with 83 rooms, suites and a Hideaway cottage, announced it was closed to the public as the hotel and grounds were preparing to welcome "‘very special guests."

Speaking to Evoke, a source claimed a private plane touched down at Knock Airport on Sunday and from there, the couple were brought to the hotel in a blacked-out limo.

Locals in the vicinity have spotted "tight security" surrounding the castle and grounds since then.

The Mayo excursion marks Prince Harry's first visit to the Republic, while the Duchess of Sussex has made no secret of her love of Ireland.

In 2013, the former Suits actress tweeted "Dublin, you are beyond lovely."

Ashford Castle, Cong, Mayo, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Couple

