Public thanked after burglar who stole high-value tools from garages and sheds jailed
News

POLICE have thanked the public for their help catching a burglar who ransacked sheds and garages in Belfast.

Stephen McIlwaine, of HMP Maghaberry, was sentenced to four years in prison following a hearing at Laganside Crown Court yesterday (April 9) after pleading guilty to a series of burglaries in the Newtownabbey area of the city.

The court heard that the 52-year-old targeted garages and sheds within the Ballyhenry Road area in the early hours of July 8, 2023 during which a number of high-value tools were stolen.

Information provided by the public and the victims supported a “forensically-driven investigation” by the PSNI which resulted in McIlwaine’s later arrest, charge and four year jail sentence

"Burglary is such an intrusive crime,” Detective Sergeant Erskine, of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Department, said.

“For the owners of the home garages and sheds targeted, what happened was upsetting and can have lasting impact on your sense of security,” he explained.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the victims for their co-operation and we hope that today's outcome will provide some level of comfort to them.

"I also want to thank Police Service colleagues for their work on this case.

“Our thanks also to the members of the public who provided information to us and helped with our investigation.”

Det Serg Erskine added: "Today’s outcome should make it clear to anyone thinking of carrying out this time of despicable crime that we will investigate and work tirelessly to hold you accountable before the courts."

