Public warned against falling victim to predatory money lenders this Christmas

THE dangers of falling victim to predatory money lenders have been raised in a campaign launched by the PSNI this Christmas.

People who may struggle with their finances over the festive period are being warned not to go to illegal money lenders for cash, where they can quickly find themselves being manipulated and exploited.

“We know that in the run up to Christmas many families feel the pressure of spending huge amounts of money on gifts for loved ones,” the PSNI’s Superintendent Joanne Gibson, of the force’s Strategic Partnerships, Prevention and Community Engagement division, said.

“Unfortunately, the initial loan of money often results in hefty interest rates on repayments and victims find themselves in a terrifying cycle of debt and fear, as they struggle to pay money back,” she explained.

“Victims with unpaid debts, and indeed their loved ones, are exploited and often forced to repay by other means, such as storing or selling drugs.

“We’ve also heard shocking anecdotes of people being forced into sexual exploitation as a form of repayment,” she added.

“This type of crime is simply unacceptable, and we appeal to anyone involved to break the cycle of silence and reach out to us or one of our partners for guidance and advice.

“Be assured that we will work relentlessly to pursue the perpetrators of these devastating illegal acts.”

The PSNI has backed a radio advertising and social media campaign, led by Crimestoppers, which will run until December 31.

It demonstrates the cruel realities associated with this type of crime and encourages anyone affected to seek help.

“I would also encourage people to familiarise themselves with the ‘Ending the Harm’ public awareness campaign, delivered by the NI Executive Programme on Paramilitarism and Organised Crime, which has been successful in bringing this hidden harm to the fore,” Supt Gibson added.

“Anyone with information can contact the Police or Crimestoppers and in doing so, will help us to pursue those who are taking advantage of people in need,” she added.

“I would remind everyone that contact with Crimestoppers is completely anonymous.

“We are here to listen and to help.”

Mick Duthie, Director of Operations for the charity Crimestoppers added: “We know that people stay silent about illegal money lending due to being frightened or embarrassed.

“If you know about those involved in this exploitative crime and don’t want to tell the police, then the charity Crimestoppers is here for you.

“We are independent, and we guarantee you’ll stay completely anonymous.

“Tell us what you know and we’ll pass it on for you."