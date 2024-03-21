Queen Camilla visits Belfast shops during two-day visit to Northern Ireland
News

Queen Camilla visits Belfast shops during two-day visit to Northern Ireland

QUEEN CAMILLA is flying solo on a two-day trip to Northern Ireland while her husband King Charles undergoes treatment for cancer.

The Queen arrived at Hillsborough Castle in Co. Down last night where she attended a series of engagements.

Today she was out and about in Belfast where she enjoyed a walkabout on the Lisburn Road and met shopkeepers and members of the public.

Queen Camilla visited Coffey's Butchers in Belfast earlier today

One well-wisher handed her a card for the King, whom the Queen said was “doing very well”.

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis was announced in a statement made by Buckingham Palace on February 5.

Queen Camilla looks on at one-year-old Fitz William Salmon-Corrie as she visits Knotts bakery in Belfast

The Royal Family confirmed that the British monarch, who took the throne in September 2022, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, has been diagnosed with “a form of cancer”.

In January the British monarch was hospitalised for a procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

Queen Camilla pictured in Belfast today

He left the hospital on January 29 and undertook a “period of private recuperation”.

On February 5 it was confirmed that during that procedure a “separate issue of concern was noted”.

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement from Buckingham Palace explained.

Queen Camilla meets well wishers during her walkabout in Belfast today

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” they added.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Queen Camilla arriving at Hillsborough Castle yestreday

The Queen was last in Northern Ireland in May 2023, when she and King Charles visited following his coronation.

This week’s visit is her 22nd trip to the North, but her first without her husband.

See More: Northern Ireland, Queen Camilla

Related

A reporter’s life on the frontline
News 3 weeks ago

A reporter’s life on the frontline

By: Ted Smyth

Damage to dual-language signs in Northern Ireland being investigated as sectarian hate crime
News 1 month ago

Damage to dual-language signs in Northern Ireland being investigated as sectarian hate crime

By: Fiona Audley

Soldier F to stand trial
News 1 month ago

Soldier F to stand trial

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

Woman from Co. Armagh jailed after conning employers out of more than £200,000
News 17 hours ago

Woman from Co. Armagh jailed after conning employers out of more than £200,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Dublin firefighter visiting Boston for St Patrick's Day is charged with rape
News 19 hours ago

Dublin firefighter visiting Boston for St Patrick's Day is charged with rape

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested after Revenue seize more than €2m worth of cigarettes
News 19 hours ago

Man arrested after Revenue seize more than €2m worth of cigarettes

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar resigns
News 23 hours ago

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar resigns

By: Irish Post

The most influential Irish people on London’s food and drink scene revealed
News 1 day ago

The most influential Irish people on London’s food and drink scene revealed

By: Fiona Audley