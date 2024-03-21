Queen Camilla visits Belfast shops during two-day visit to Northern Ireland

QUEEN CAMILLA is flying solo on a two-day trip to Northern Ireland while her husband King Charles undergoes treatment for cancer.

The Queen arrived at Hillsborough Castle in Co. Down last night where she attended a series of engagements.

Today she was out and about in Belfast where she enjoyed a walkabout on the Lisburn Road and met shopkeepers and members of the public.

One well-wisher handed her a card for the King, whom the Queen said was “doing very well”.

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis was announced in a statement made by Buckingham Palace on February 5.

The Royal Family confirmed that the British monarch, who took the throne in September 2022, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, has been diagnosed with “a form of cancer”.

In January the British monarch was hospitalised for a procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

He left the hospital on January 29 and undertook a “period of private recuperation”.

On February 5 it was confirmed that during that procedure a “separate issue of concern was noted”.

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement from Buckingham Palace explained.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” they added.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The Queen was last in Northern Ireland in May 2023, when she and King Charles visited following his coronation.

This week’s visit is her 22nd trip to the North, but her first without her husband.