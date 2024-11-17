Renewed appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Cork
Renewed appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Cork

Christina McEvoy's car was found in Co. Clare this week (Images: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have renewed their appeal for information on a woman missing from Co. Cork for more than a week.

Christina McEvoy, 45, has been missing from Mallow since Friday, November 8.

She is described as being approximately 5' 7" in height with a slim build, dark hair and brown eyes.

Ms McEvoy's car, a Blue Honda Jazz Hatchback, registration 12D20028, was found parked at Kilconnell, Liscannor, Co Clare on Tuesday, November 12.

An Garda Síochána is appealing for anyone with any information on this car between the time Ms McEvoy went missing and the time the vehicle was located to contact them.

Gardaí and Ms McEvoy's family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Mallow on (022) 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

