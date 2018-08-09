Report details evidence of ‘appalling sexual abuse’ at two Catholic schools in England
News

Report details evidence of ‘appalling sexual abuse’ at two Catholic schools in England

(Image: Getty)

A REPORT detailing evidence of ‘appalling sexual abuse’ at two Catholic schools in England has said the reputation of monks was prioritised over the protection of children.

The report, compiled by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), focused on schools associated with the Ampleforth and Downside monasteries in Yorkshire and Somerset respectively.

The monasteries are two of 10 within the English Benedictine Congregation (EBC).

It highlights accounts heard by the Inquiry, dating back to 1960, of abuse inflicted on children as young as seven at Ampleforth and 11 at Downside, for which a number of people have been convicted.

Culture of acceptance

Advertisement

“The true scale of sexual abuse of children in the schools that occurred over 40 years is likely to be considerably greater than numbers cited in the convictions,” the report states.

“There were 10 men at Ampleforth and Downside, mostly monks, who were convicted of, or cautioned for, offences involving sexual activity towards children or pornography.”

Detailing the evidence heard, the report says: “The accounts that we have heard have encompassed a wide spectrum of behaviour, including excessive physical chastisement, sometimes for sexual gratification and sometimes as a precursor to further sexual abuse, grooming, fondling of genitalia, oral, anal and vaginal penetration, buggery and rape.”

The report claims the abuse was so widespread that it created a “culture of acceptance of abusive behaviour”.

However when police and social services investigated abuse claims, the report says both institutions avoided giving information and were “secretive, evasive and suspicious of anyone outside the English Benedictine Congregation”.

“Both Ampleforth and Downside prioritised the monks and their own reputations over the protection of children, manoeuvring monks away from the schools in order to avoid scandal,” the report says.

'Tell them nothing'

Advertisement

Professor Alexis Jay, Chair of the Inquiry, said: “For decades Ampleforth and Downside tried to avoid giving any information about child sexual abuse to police and social services.

“Safeguarding children was less important than the reputation of the Church and the wellbeing of the abusive monks.

“Even after new procedures were introduced in 2001, when monks gave the appearance of co-operation and trust, their approach could be summarised as a ‘tell them nothing’ attitude.”

A public hearing on a third EBC abbey and school (Ealing and St Benedict’s) will be held in early 2019, following which a further report will be published which will include recommendations arising from the overall case study.

See More: Ampleforth And Downside, Independent Inquiry Into Child Sexual Abuse

Related

Pro-LGBT priest to speak during the Pope's Irish visit despite 10,000 signing petition to 'disinvite' him
News 8 hours ago

Pro-LGBT priest to speak during the Pope's Irish visit despite 10,000 signing petition to 'disinvite' him

By: Aidan Lonergan

Children of religious parents less likely to commit suicide than those raised by nonbelievers, study claims
News 8 hours ago

Children of religious parents less likely to commit suicide than those raised by nonbelievers, study claims

By: Jack Beresford

Oscar-winning director Neil Jordan donates archive to National Library of Ireland
News 9 hours ago

Oscar-winning director Neil Jordan donates archive to National Library of Ireland

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Heineken unveils its first beer made using marijuana instead of alcohol
News 7 hours ago

Heineken unveils its first beer made using marijuana instead of alcohol

By: Jack Beresford

Free pastries and cheap buses on offer as Cork city introduces car ban for second time this year
News 10 hours ago

Free pastries and cheap buses on offer as Cork city introduces car ban for second time this year

By: Ryan Price

Fleadh Festival 2018: Excitement building as Fleadh Cheoil na Éireann heads to Drogheda for first time ever
Entertainment 11 hours ago

Fleadh Festival 2018: Excitement building as Fleadh Cheoil na Éireann heads to Drogheda for first time ever

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish DJ jailed in wake of major international drug bust
News 12 hours ago

Irish DJ jailed in wake of major international drug bust

By: Jack Beresford

Teams announced for Liam Miller memorial match at Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh
News 13 hours ago

Teams announced for Liam Miller memorial match at Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh

By: Ryan Price