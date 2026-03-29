Rescue worker and dog 'viscously assaulted' by gang of up to 20 youths in Co. Down

A RESCUE worker and his dog have been 'viciously assaulted' by a gang of up to 20 youths in Co. Down.

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 13, have been arrested following the incident, which occurred in the High Street area of Bangor on Friday evening.

Alex Easton, independent unionist MP for North Down, described the incident as 'shocking and deeply disturbing'.

Meanwhile, the DUP's North Down MLA, Stephen Dunne, said the attack was one of a 'number of very alarming incidents' amid concerns over rising levels of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Punched and kicked

The injured man has been named as Ryan Gray, a member of the Coast Guard who founded K9 Search and Rescue NI in 2017

Last month, he was named Most Influential Blue Light Person at this year's Northern Ireland Blue Light Awards.

Mr Gray, his search and rescue dog Max and other members of the K9 Search and Rescue NI team have been involved in several operations to help find survivors, including at the Creeslough tragedy in Co. Donegal in 2022 and the earthquake in Adana, Turkey in 2023.

Mr Gray was reportedly walking Max when he was attacked, with both the volunteer worker and the animal sustaining injuries.

K9 Search and Rescue NI confirmed in a statement that one of their members and their dog were 'viciously assaulted' whilst off duty and socialising.

"Our member has received treatment at A&E and the dog has been assessed by a vet," added the organisation.

"We are grateful for the support shown across social media.

"However, we respectfully ask that the matter is left with the police as their investigation is ongoing."

The PSNI said it received a report at around 7.50pm on Friday of an ongoing fight involving a number of youths and a man in the High Street area of Bangor.

"Upon arrival at the scene, officers saw a number of young people running off, most of them dressed in dark clothing," added a police statement.

"It was reported that, following a verbal exchange with approximately 15 to 20 young people as he was walking up the street, the man was punched to the face multiple times by a number of the youths.

"His dog was also kicked a number of times."

Police later revealed that two boys, aged 15 and 13, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray and animal cruelty.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Gray sustained a fractured eye socket and lost several teeth in the incident.

As K9 Search and Rescue NI is a self-funded, volunteer-led organisation, a fundraiser has been set up to help pay for Max's vet bills and has so far raised more than £3,000.

'Sickening'

Speaking after the incident, Mr Easton said he was 'absolutely appalled at the vicious and cowardly attack'.

"Ryan is someone who gives his time selflessly to help others through search and rescue work, often in the most challenging of circumstances," he continued.

"For him to be subjected to such a brutal assault, alongside his trained dog, is both shocking and deeply disturbing.

“The reported involvement of a large group of youths in this attack raises very serious concerns about public safety and behaviour in our town centre. There can be no justification whatsoever for such violence.

"The fact that Max, a trained search and rescue dog, was also kicked and injured makes this incident all the more sickening.

"My thoughts are with Ryan and Max as they recover from this ordeal. I hope both make a full and swift recovery."

Mr Easton added that he had been made aware of growing levels of antisocial behaviour in shops and across Bangor city centre in recent weeks.

"Those responsible must be identified and held fully accountable for their actions,” he added.

"Incidents like this cannot and must not be tolerated in Bangor or anywhere else.

"Our community deserves to feel safe, and we must ensure that those who carry out such acts of violence face the full consequences of the law."

His comments were echoed by Mr Dunne.

"There has been a number of very alarming incidents of attacks, damage to commercial and church property and anti-social behaviour within Bangor city centre in recent days and weeks including this despicable attack last night injuring a gentleman and a rescue dog," he said.

"I trust they both make a full recovery. I have been liaising with the PSNI to step up their patrols, council's anti-social behaviour team and the Street Pastors.

"There is no place for this type of activity anywhere across our local area and it must be stamped out, and those responsible brought to justice."

Following Saturday's arrests, the PSNI said dedicated patrols were in place in Bangor last night in relation to anti-social behaviour.

Police have urged anyone with any information, including camera footage, to contact 101, quoting reference 1493 of March 27.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.