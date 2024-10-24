Research into breast cancer and bowel disease among projects supported by €26m funding injection

A RANGE of “high-risk, high-reward” research projects will go ahead in Ireland thanks to a €26m funding injection.

Some 40 projects will be supported by the funding allocation which was announced by Ireland’s Minister for Research, Innovation and Science, Patrick O’Donovan.

Funded under the Taighde Éireann – Research Ireland Frontiers for the Future Programme, the projects address key areas such as environmental sustainability, new EV battery technologies, breast cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and currently untreatable childhood neurological disorders.

As a Frontiers for the Future partner, the Children’s Health Foundation organisation is funding two of the 40 projects, which will tackle childhood epilepsy and cystic fibrosis.

They will also co-fund a bone cancer project with Research Ireland.

"I am pleased to announce the Research Ireland Frontiers for the Future projects, which support high-risk, high-reward research endeavours,” Minister O’Donovan said.

“The selected projects, spanning 12 research institutions, bring fresh and innovative ideas that will help boost business and benefit society,” he added.

"I would also like to commend Research Ireland and the Children’s Health Foundation for their great partnership and their focus on advancing children’s health through this funding program.

“I encourage others to create similar partnerships and collaborations."

Among the projects to receive funding are a gene therapy combined with tissue engineering to reduce scarring and help promote nerve regeneration after spinal cord injury.

Another project will focus on understanding the stability of large icesheets in Greenland and Antarctica in response to global warming

The funding will also support research into novel therapies for severe, currently untreatable childhood-neurological disorders, alternative battery technologies for Electric Vehicles and fitting assistance dogs with collar sensors to signal impending seizures to patients and their carers

"The Research Ireland Frontiers for the Future programme helps to build research capacity, expertise and reputation,” Celine Fitzgerald, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Research Ireland, said this week.

“This latest round of grants will support a diverse range of research positions and represents a strong commitment to developing future talent in key areas,’ she added.

“It has been a pleasure having Children’s Health Foundation as a funding partner in that drive to strengthen Ireland’s research pipeline."

The planned research, which will be undertaken over the next two to four years, will take place at universities across Ireland, including University College Cork (UCC), the University of Limerick (UL) and University College Dublin (UCD).