Resident assaulted by armed pair during 'terrifying' aggravated burglary on outskirts of Belfast

A RESIDENT was assaulted after two men armed with a hammer and a wrench forced their way into the bedroom of a property in Dunmurry.

The incident occurred in the town on the outskirts of Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

Police have now appealed for information as they investigate the 'terrifying' aggravated burglary.

"It was reported that the occupants of a residential property in the Glasvey Walk area were awoken at around 1.30am by a disturbance downstairs," said Detective Sergeant Kitchen of the PSNI.

"Two men were present, one of whom was armed with a hammer and a wrench.

"They tried to force their way into the residents' bedroom before one of the residents was assaulted by the man with the hammer.

"It's unknown at this stage if anything was stolen, as the victims left the property to contact police.

"Thankfully, no serious injuries were sustained, but the residents have understandably been left extremely shaken by what must have been a terrifying experience."

Police have appealed to anyone who may be able to assist the investigation, or who may have been in the Glasvey Walk area around 1.30am today, to contact them on 101.

They particularly want to hear from anyone in the area who may have CCTV or other relevant footage.