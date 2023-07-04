Residents ‘fortunate’ to escape overnight arson attack on pub in Derry

A PUB in Derry was set alight overnight.

PSNI officers are investigating the blaze, which occurred at around 2.15am at a pub in Macosquin, Coleraine.

A man and a woman living in the adjoining property in Dunderg Road were able to put out the fire before the fire service arrived.

In a statement made today the PSNI confirmed they are treating the attack as “arson endangering life”.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: “We are treating this attack as ‘arson endangering life’ as the occupants of the house were very fortunate the blaze did not spread to their home.

“We would like to hear from witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime. Please call 101, quoting reference 111 04/07/23.”