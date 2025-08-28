Residents told to close windows as firefighters battle blaze at recycling centre

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a blaze at a recycling centre in Dublin.

The fire broke out at the site in Balbriggan early this morning.

Nine fire engines and a water tanker have been at the scene of the blaze over the course of the day.

The local council advised local residents to keep their windows closed as smoke spread across the area.

“We're making good progress at the recycling centre fire,” the Dublin Fire Service said in a statement.

“Smoke is still affecting the locality but has reduced in volume,” they added.

“Five fire engines and a water tanker remain on scene,” they confirmed, adding: “We expect firefighting operations to continue for the foreseeable.”