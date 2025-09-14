'Rest in peace, champ': Tributes paid after former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton dies aged 46

FORMER world boxing champion Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46.

Hatton, nicknamed The Hitman, held multiple world championships in the light-welterweight division and one at welterweight during a stellar career.

The Stockport-born boxer, who won the first 43 bouts of his professional career, was found dead at his home in Greater Manchester.

"Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6.45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man," read a statement from Greater Manchester Police.

"There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances and [the incident] has been referred to the coroner."

Career

Hatton turned professional in 1997 and in 2005, he defeated Kostya Tsyzu to claim the IBF and The Ring junior welterweight titles.

Later that year, he won the WBA light-welterweight title when he defeated Carlos Maussa in a unification bout.

In 2007, he faced reigning WBC and The Ring welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr, losing the first fight of his career following a tenth round TKO.

He bounced back to win his following fights against Juan Lazcano and Paulie Malignaggi, retaining the IBO and The Ring light-welterweight titles each time.

However, Hatton lost for the first time at light-welterweight in his next fight, against Manny Pacquiao, leading to his retirement.

Three years later, in 2012, he staged his welterweight comeback but lost to Vyacheslav Senchenko after being knocked down in the tenth round at the Manchester Arena.

Hatton finished his career with a record of 45 wins from 48 fights, 32 coming by way of knockout.

'Man of the people'

Ryan Burnett, who won Gold for Ireland at the 2010 Youth Olympics, turned professional after signing a deal with Hatton in 2012.

The Belfast fighter paid tribute to his former trainer in an Instagram post earlier today.

"My trainer, manager, promoter, my friend, you'll be so sorely missed. Love ya mate," he wrote.

Second-generation Irishman Tyson Fury expressed his shock at the death of his fellow Mancunian, posting: "Rip to the legend Ricky Hatton may he rip. There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. Can't believe this so young."

His younger brother, Tommy Fury, posted: "Heartbroken doesn't even come close. I turned pro with you by my side Ricky and you'll always be a massive part of my journey in boxing and in life.

"I am so shocked and gutted. Rest in peace champ."

Meanwhile, Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan described Hatton as a 'spectacular fighter'.

"I'm absolutely devastated to hear the news of the passing of Ricky Hatton," he posted on Twitter/X.

"He was a man of the people and a spectacular fighter. A great man inside the ring and a wonderful man outside of it.

"RIP Ricky, my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time."