SEARCHES WHICH resumed in Drogheda this morning following reports that a young child had fallen into a river have been stood down.

The alarm was raised shortly after 10pm last night, when a member of the public reported seeing a young boy entering the water of the River Boyne near the Bridge of Peace.

RTÉ News reports that a number of witnesses had contacted Gardaí stating that they had seen a child fall from the bridge and into the water.

Drogheda River Rescue and Recovery last night confirmed that they had received a request for help from Gardaí and the team were on the scene initiating a search of the river.

A spokesperson wrote in a statement: "Call received from Gardai, pagers activated, crews on scene. Further details to follow."

It is understood that the Irish Coast Guard helicopter was present for the search last night but was stood down as night fell.

Searches of the river resumed at first light this morning, but the Boyne's Fisherman Rescue Service has now confirmed that the search has been stood down again.

It is unclear why the search has been stood down at this time, however there has been no reports of a recovery from the water.