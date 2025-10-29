RTÉ’s 2024 report reveals executives make up majority of top earners

RTÉ’s latest annual report shows that senior management now take up most top spots once filled by high-profile presenters.

The disclosure comes as the broadcaster continues to rebuild public trust following financial controversies and management upheaval in recent years.

For 2024, long-time Liveline presenter Joe Duffy emerged as RTÉ’s highest earner, receiving €351,000 through his company Claddaghgreen Limited.

Duffy’s departure earlier this year means he will not feature in future rankings.

Behind him, the top of the pay scale was filled by RTÉ’s leadership: Director General Kevin Bakhurst earned €339,954, Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch received €292,285, Chief Technology Officer Richard Waghorn earned €287,120, and Director of News and Current Affairs Deirdre McCarthy was paid €281,187.

Presenter Claire Byrne followed in sixth place, earning €280,000 via her company Derrough Media Limited.

Byrne is due to leave RTÉ for Newstalk in the new year.

Departing Director of Human Resources Emer Cusack ranked seventh with €274,694.

The Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty entered the list for the first time, earning €255,657 through Pamanco Ireland Limited.

Kielty has publicly waived his right to claim an additional €50,000 in travel expenses, pledging to cover his own flights and accommodation.

Completing the top ten were Miriam O’Callaghan (€246,708) and Brendan O’Connor (€244,099).

Just outside the top earners were Director of Commercial Gavin Deans (€238,577) and former presenter Ray D’Arcy (€220,409), who has since departed the broadcaster.

The report also listed salaries for several long-serving staff presenters, including Mary Wilson, George Lee, Darragh Maloney and Dáithí Ó Sé.

Bakhurst has stated that no RTÉ employee will earn more than his own total remuneration, which includes a €250,000 salary and additional benefits, bringing his package to just under €340,000.

The 2024 report also discloses a €475,000 severance payment to a former member of the previous executive board, following €768,000 in similar payments the year before.

RTÉ also repaid €2.9m to the Revenue Commissioners after a review of its use of the government’s Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister for Media Patrick O’Donovan has requested a detailed report from RTÉ Chair Terence O’Rourke concerning several issues uncovered in the annual accounts, including pension payments and uncertainty over a parcel of land at the broadcaster’s Donnybrook campus.

The land, approximately one acre in size, was previously associated with the Department of Post and Telegraphs.

O’Donovan will brief Cabinet on these matters while ministers also review RTÉ’s 2024 financial performance, which shows a €5.5m surplus compared with a €9.1m deficit in 2023.