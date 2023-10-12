Ryanair announces new route between England and Ireland as increased winter schedule revealed
News

Ryanair announces new route between England and Ireland as increased winter schedule revealed

RYANAIR has announced a new route connecting England and Ireland within its schedule for winter 2023.

The Irish airline will launch flights between Cornwall and Dublin it revealed today, as it announced it “biggest ever winter schedule” for the county in the southwest of England.

The no-frills carrier will also launch new flights from Cornwall to Faro and to Malaga in its winter schedule, which is expected to support more than 120 local jobs and grow traffic through Cornwall airport to over 200,00 passengers per year.

Ryanair’s Director of Digital & Marketing, Dara Brady, said today: “Ryanair is pleased to announce our biggest ever winter schedule for Cornwall, with three new winter sun and city break destinations including Dublin, Faro and Malaga.

“This record winter schedule not only offers our Cornwall customers unbeatable choice at the lowest fares, but also drives year-round connectivity and inbound tourism for the region and supports over 120 local jobs.”

To celebrate the increased schedule for Cornwall and its three new routes, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares from just £19.99, which must be booked by October 14.

