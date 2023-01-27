Sacked Irish teacher faces €700 fine per day if he continues to turn up at school

SACKED schoolteacher Enoch Burke faces a fine of €700 each day if he continues to turn up at his former school.

The teacher, who was formally dismissed from his role at Wilson's Hospital School in Heathland, Co. Westmeath last Friday, January 20, has arrived at the school every morning this week since Tuesday, January 24.

Yesterday a High Court order was issued stating that if Mr Burke continues to turn up at the school after 2pm today he will be fined €700 for each day that continues to trespass on the school property.

Despite this order being made, Mr Burke arrived at school again this morning, having been driven there by his father, although he was once again refused entry by staff.

Mr Burke’s dismissal from the school followed his suspension in August 2022 after refusing to follow the principle’s direction to refer to a transgender pupil by the pronoun, "they".

He was put on paid leave by the school, after claiming transgenderism did not accord with his Christian beliefs.

But he continued to turn up at the school last year, despite his suspension, leading to the institution obtaining a High Court order to enforce it.

He went on to refuse to abide by that order, which led to a three-month stay in Mountjoy Prison, from which he was released at Christmas.