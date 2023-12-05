SANDRA COLLINS: Fresh appeal 23 years after murdered Irish woman disappeared

GARDAÍ are appealing for information about the disappearance and murder of a young Irish woman who was last seen 23 years ago.

Sandra Collins was last sighted at around 11pm on Monday, December 4, 2000 in the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street in Killala, Co. Mayo.

She was 28 years old at the time.

Gardaí remain in contact with her family as they continue to investigate her disappearance and murder.

This week they renewed their appeal to the public for information.

“The search for Sandra has continued over the past 23 years and the investigation into her disappearance on December 4, 2000 remains active,” the police force stated.

“An Garda Síochána continue to liaise closely with the Collins’ family in relation to this ongoing investigation,” they added.

“Gardaí want to thank the public who have been of assistance in this investigation to date.

“An Garda Síochána and the Collins family are encouraging anyone who might have additional information, which perhaps they thought was insignificant at the time, to come forward.

“Gardaí are also appealing to anyone whose circumstances may have changed over the subsequent 23 years and are now in a position to share relevant information with the investigation team.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.