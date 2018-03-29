School bus with 20 children on board crashes in Ireland with woman in serious condition
News

School bus with 20 children on board crashes in Ireland with woman in serious condition

The crash occurred on the N80 in Co. Wexford (Picture: Google Maps)

A WOMAN has been seriously injured following a multi-vehicle collision involving a school bus packed with children.

The incident occurred on the N80 near Bunclody, Co. Wexford at around 11am.

Two cars were also involved in the crash.

A woman in her 20s has been airlifted to hospital and her condition is described as serious.

It is understood the woman was driving one of the cars which collided with the school bus.

None of the children on board the bus at the time are believed to have been injured.

Gardaí have closed the stretch of the N80 where the incident occurred to allow for a technical examination of the scene.

The road is not expected to reopen today.

