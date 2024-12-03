School mourns ‘tragic’ death of eight-year-old student

A SCHOOL is in mourning after one of its young students died following an assault in Wexford.

An eight-year-old girl died from injuries sustained in the incident, which occurred at around 11.45pm on December 1 at a house in New Ross.

She was taken to University Hospital Waterford, where she died from her injuries in the early hours of yesterday morning (December 2).

A woman and a man, both in their 30s, are being treated at the hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are following “a definite line of enquiry”, adding that they are “not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation”.

“The scene remains preserved for forensic examination,” they confirmed, adding that the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist have been requested to assist in the investigation.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at New Ross Garda Station.

In a statement, Therese White, the Principal at New Ross Educate Together NS, where the girl attended school, said they were “deeply saddened” by her death.

“We learned this morning of the death of a student who attends our school,” they said.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school and our community.

“We are deeply saddened by these events and our sympathy and thoughts are with family and friends.”

She added: “The school has implemented our Critical Incident Management Plan and we are in receipt of support from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS).

“They have been with us all day supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist students at this time.

“Our teachers are helping students to deal with this tragic event. We will be sharing information with parents today around how they can support their children at this difficult time.

​“We would ask you to respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have information about the incident to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.