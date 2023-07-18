Cannabis worth €485k found hidden in sports bags after car crash in Wexford

POLICE officers attending the scene of a car crash in Co. Wexford uncovered nearly €500,000 worth of cannabis hidden in bags inside the vehicle.

As part of the ongoing Operation Tara, Gardaí in New Ross were conducting mobile patrols of the area when they came upon a vehicle which had been involved in a single car collision on the afternoon of Sunday, July 16.

Further inspection of the incident saw them locate the drugs in three sports bags.

“At approximately 3pm, Gardaí spoke with the driver of the collision, who was uninjured,” the police force confirmed.

“Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle where they located three large sports bags which contained cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €485,800.”

They added: “The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.”

The male driver, who is aged in his mid-30s, was arrested at the scene of the incident.

He was taken to a Garda station in Co. Wexford, where he is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.