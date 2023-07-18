Cannabis worth €485k found hidden in sports bags after car crash in Wexford
News

Cannabis worth €485k found hidden in sports bags after car crash in Wexford

POLICE officers attending the scene of a car crash in Co. Wexford uncovered nearly €500,000 worth of cannabis hidden in bags inside the vehicle.

As part of the ongoing Operation Tara, Gardaí in New Ross were conducting mobile patrols of the area when they came upon a vehicle which had been involved in a single car collision on the afternoon of Sunday, July 16.

Further inspection of the incident saw them locate the drugs in three sports bags.

“At approximately 3pm, Gardaí spoke with the driver of the collision, who was uninjured,” the police force confirmed.

“Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle where they located three large sports bags which contained cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €485,800.”

They added: “The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.”

The male driver, who is aged in his mid-30s, was arrested at the scene of the incident.

He was taken to a Garda station in Co. Wexford, where he is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

See More: Drugs, New Ross, Wexford

Related

Cocaine worth €525k and €30k cash seized as property raided in Dublin
News 1 week ago

Cocaine worth €525k and €30k cash seized as property raided in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Crime boss from Offaly has money and property confiscated
News 1 month ago

Crime boss from Offaly has money and property confiscated

By: Mal Rogers

Encrochat drug dealer who fled to Amsterdam jailed for 12 years
News 2 months ago

Encrochat drug dealer who fled to Amsterdam jailed for 12 years

By: Irish Post

Latest

Young man dies in Co. Tipperary collision
News 1 day ago

Young man dies in Co. Tipperary collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested after woman's body discovered in Cork property
News 1 day ago

Man arrested after woman's body discovered in Cork property

By: Gerard Donaghy

Five arrested in Co. Armagh as police crack down on bogus charity collectors
News 1 day ago

Five arrested in Co. Armagh as police crack down on bogus charity collectors

By: Gerard Donaghy

Van Morrison — the skiffle legacy lives on
Entertainment 2 days ago

Van Morrison — the skiffle legacy lives on

By: Michael J. McDonagh

Sun, sand, and Spielberg's missed breakfast
Travel 2 days ago

Sun, sand, and Spielberg's missed breakfast

By: Catriona Mitchell