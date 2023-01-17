Schoolgirl in critical condition after being hit by car
News

Schoolgirl in critical condition after being hit by car

A YOUNG girl has been left in a critical condition after being hit by a car in North London.

The 11-year-old was taken to a central hospital in London following the incident on Friern Barnet Lane, which took place on Friday, January 13 at around 4.15pm.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been bailed until a date in mid-April pending further enquiries.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage as they continue to investigate the serious collision in Barnet.

“Police were called at about 16:15hrs on Friday, 13 January to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian on Friern Barnet Lane, N11,” they confirm.

“Officers, the London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attended,” they added.

“An 11-year-old girl was taken to a central hospital where she remains in a critical condition.”

Police urge anyone with dashcam footage or any witnesses who are yet to speak with police to call 101 and quote the reference 4744/13jan.

