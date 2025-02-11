SDLP will not attend St Patrick’s Day events in Washington due to President Trump’s Gaza proposals

THE Social and Democratic Labour Party (SDLP) will not send any party members to St Patrick’s Day events in Washington this year due to President Donald Trump’s controversial plans to relocate people living in Gaza.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP has confirmed her party will “not endorse” values that are “incompatible” with its own.

“Last year the SDLP made the decision not to send anyone to Washington for St Patrick’s Day as we could not endorse the US Government while it armed and supported the bombardment of Gaza,” the South Belfast and Mid Down MP said.

“We hope the fragile ceasefire will deliver a lasting peace and the return of hostages to their families, but the rhetoric of Donald Trump, around the displacement and ethnic cleansing of millions of people, is absolutely beyond the pale,” she added.

“We can’t in good conscience attend parties hosted in that context.”

Last week, during a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump suggested most of the Gazan population be resettled elsewhere while the United States rebuilds the obliterated region.

During a press conference held that day Mr Trump announced that the US would seek ownership of the Gaza Strip, suggesting Palestinians will have no choice but to leave their homes there.

"We're going to take over that piece, develop it and create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it will be something the entire Middle East can be proud of," he said, before adding that the US retaining “long-term ownership" of the territory would bring “great stability to the Middle East.”

Ms Hanna claims her party will continue to engage with its friends in the “US” outside of the White House events.

“The SDLP, and the island as a whole, has many friends in America who we will continue to engage with outside the trappings of St Patrick’s Day events,” she said.

“US politicians, investors and the Irish diaspora have been a positive influence here and we will retain links, particularly with those trying to resist and combat the overreach of the current administration.”

She added: “We understand the importance of the relationship between the US and this island, but the politics of the current US administration mean it is essential that we stand up for what is right, and when it comes to Gaza, what is wrong.

“The SDLP’s values are incompatible with what we are seeing and hearing and we won’t be endorsing it on St Patrick’s Day.”