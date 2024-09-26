Search for missing man stood down after body found

GARDAÍ searching for a man missing from Tipperary for more than a month have stood down the operation after a body was found.

Mateusz (Matty) Margol was reported missing from Nenagh in Co. Tipperary on August 7.

A public appeal was issued to try to help find the 35-year-old, who was last seen on Ormond Drive in Nenagh before 9am that morning.

In their original missing person’s appeal the police force said it was "concerned" for his wellbeing and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Yesterday (September 25) the search operation was stood down after gardaí confirmed they had located a body.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter,” they said in a statement.

“No further action is required and no further information is available at this time.”