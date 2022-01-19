Second man (30s) arrested in Ashling Murphy murder investigation

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday last, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly have arrested a second male (30s) in connection with this investigation.

This male is detained at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended, being questioned in relation to potential withholding of information contrary to The Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998.

A man in his 30s who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of Ms Murphy's murder continues to be questioned.

The man's detention at Tullamore Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 continues this afternoon.

An Garda Síochána said it had no further comment at this time.