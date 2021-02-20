A SECURITY fence has been erected outside the home of the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly following a “number of incidents.”

According to The Irish Examiner, a 6ft (2m) high wooden fence has been constructed outside Donnelly’s home amid concerns over his welfare.

It follows a number of incidents in which several items were thrown at the windows of the house he shares with his wife and three young children.

The report also indicates that an unspecified number of items were also left on Donnelly’s doorstep.

A spokesperson for Donnelly refused to provide any further information on the alleged incidents.

Advertisement

They did confirm that “Works are being carried out for security reasons in conjunction with An Garda Síochána.”

It comes as part of a backlash over the Irish government’s handling of the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Earlier this week, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in an exclusive interview with The Irish Mirror, that "severe" restrictions are set to remain in place until the end of April at least.

Ireland has been in Level 5 restrictions, with house visits banned, all non-essential shops closed and people unable to travel more than 5km from home, since late December 2020.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was among those to criticise the handling of the announcement, which she branded “casual” and “flippant”.

"People's lives have been turned upside down. [Government] internal rvalry, leaks and dithering adds stress upon stress,” she wrote on Twitter.

Taoiseach's casual, flippant announcement of a further nine weeks of lockdown has caused anger and distress. People's lives have been turned upside down. Govt internal rivalry, leaks and dithering adds stress upon stress. #COVID19 #COVID #level5 — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) February 19, 2021

Advertisement

Martin as since backtracked on those comments, claiming instead that plans for an extension to lockdown are not yet set in stone and will be outlined next week.

McDonald, however, argued he needs to “set the record straight” sooner rather than later.

McDonald later issued a statement outlining her view that the public deserved to hear from the Taoiseach sooner than next week on the issu.

“My own view is that Cabinet should meet at the weekend and yes, the Taoiseach should come out and set the record straight,” McDonald said.

“State very clearly and directly to the Irish people what is happening, what the plan is, and he should bring to an end the spin and the leaks and the uncertainty, I believe that's what the Taoiseach ought to do.”