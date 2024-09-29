'Shock, numbness and disbelief': Tributes paid after two teenagers die in Co. Mayo collision
News

'Shock, numbness and disbelief': Tributes paid after two teenagers die in Co. Mayo collision

James Daniels, left, and Harry Fagan, right, died in the collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to two teenagers who died in a two-vehicle collision in Co. Mayo.

A third teenager was injured in the collision involving a car and a tractor on the N83 at Levallyroe at around 8pm on Friday.

The deceased have been named locally as 13-year-old James Daniels and 19-year-old Harry Fagan.

The injured youth was transferred to Mayo University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition, while the tractor driver, a man in his 50s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

'Tragic loss of life'

In a statement on their Facebook page, soccer club Cloonfad United said the local community was 'in complete shock, numbness and disbelief' as it paid tribute to the teenagers.

"James Daniels was a member of our U14 squad that recently won the RDYSL Division One championship and he scored a number of goals during their campaign," read the statement.

"James loved being with his teammates and friends and had a lovely friendly personality to match.

"Harry Fagan played for Cloonfad all the way through our underage programme. Playing mostly in the midfield, he always gave his best.

"Of course, people involved in the game locally would be well aware of the Fagan name.

"They have given so much to our club in various different platforms and are so generous with their time to all local volunteer groups."

The club's senior game against Skyvalley Rovers was only a few minutes old when it was abandoned as news of the tragedy broke.

Other regional teams offered their condolences to the families, with Lough Harps posting: "We share your grief and heartbreak at this very difficult time. May James and Harry rest in peace."

Meanwhile, St John's Harps wrote: "We would like to express our most heartfelt condolences to everyone at Cloonfad United FC on the terrible road traffic accident yesterday evening. Such a sudden and tragic loss of life.

"We pass on our sincere condolences to all the families involved and to the wider Cloonfad community at this sad time and offer our prayers and support."

James' funeral is due to take place on Tuesday, while Harry will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Appeal

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward as they investigate the incident.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time of the collsion are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Mayo

Related

Paddy McGuinness embraces his Irish roots
News 1 month ago

Paddy McGuinness embraces his Irish roots

By: Irish Post

Tributes paid to young man killed in Sligo collision
News 1 month ago

Tributes paid to young man killed in Sligo collision

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for witnesses after pensioner dies following collision on quad bike
News 2 months ago

Appeal for witnesses after pensioner dies following collision on quad bike

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Sawn-off shotgun and ammunition found in abandoned vehicle
News 2 days ago

Sawn-off shotgun and ammunition found in abandoned vehicle

By: Fiona Audley

Teenager arrested after man stabbed at Dublin industrial estate
News 2 days ago

Teenager arrested after man stabbed at Dublin industrial estate

By: Fiona Audley

Concerns grow for ‘high-risk’ Irish man now missing for five months
News 2 days ago

Concerns grow for ‘high-risk’ Irish man now missing for five months

By: Fiona Audley

Hit-and-run driver reversed through garden wall at speed while children played nearby
News 3 days ago

Hit-and-run driver reversed through garden wall at speed while children played nearby

By: Fiona Audley

Three teenagers charged over Belfast riots
News 3 days ago

Three teenagers charged over Belfast riots

By: Fiona Audley