Shocking footage shows drink driver narrowly missing father and baby

POLICE in England have released shocking footage of a father and his baby’s narrow escape as a drink driver bore down on them.

Badrul Khan, 44, was one-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit when he was tested following the mid-morning crash.

On Friday he was sentenced to 14 months in jail at Peterborough Crown Court after being found guilty of dangerous driving and driving while over the legal limit.

Khan was driving his black BMW 320d on the wrong side of Lincoln Road in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire at about 11am on June 19, 2018 when he tried to swerve back into the correct lane.

He drove over the left-hand lane, mounted the pavement and hit a telephone exchange box.

The father, who was standing by the road carrying his son, saw the vehicle approaching and made a dash for safety.

Khan ditched the car and ran back to his home in Garton End Road, but was arrested by officers 40 minutes later when they visited the vehicle’s registered address.

When breathalysed, Khan blew 52ugs, one-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit, but told officers he failed because he had been drinking mouthwash.

“He would have had to have consumed a lot of mouthwash to blow 52ugs,” said PC Adrian Anderson of Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

“Driving while under the influence is unacceptable and we will continue to do everything we can to make our roads safer.”

Khan was also disqualified from driving for more than three-and-a-half years.