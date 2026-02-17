Vogue Williams named grand marshal for Dublin’s St Patrick’s Day parade

IRISH media personality and podcaster Vogue Williams has been announced as the grand marshal for the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin on March 17.

The festival’s artistic director Aoife Carry said they were “thrilled” to have the Dubliner, who is one of the most well-known Irish celebrities in the UK, as the face of this year’s parade.

She described Williams as “a figure who embodies the spirit of contemporary Ireland and brings an infectious energy, warmth and authenticity to this role”.

The presenter behind the hugely successful podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, said it was a huge honour to be asked to be the grand marshal at the 2026 event.

“Growing up in Dublin, St Patrick’s Day has always been a special time for me and leading the parade through the city is something I’ve always dreamed of," she said.

“I’m delighted with the theme of roots this year, as I will talk up my home country and what I love about being Irish any time I get the chance.”

She added: “It’s going to be such an incredible day of celebration, and I’m really looking forward to sharing it with people from home and from the Irish community around the world.”

Welcoming the news, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam said Ms Williams “embodies the energy and ambition of a global Ireland”.

He added, “Her journey reflects the lived experience of so many of our people at home and abroad. As we celebrate Roots and Ireland’s one shared story, I know she will lead this year’s Parade with warmth, pride and a great sense of occasion.”

Vogue Williams said the special occasion would be “really cool” for her three young children.

“You just never know what they're going to be interested in," she said.

“They were kind of impressed by I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, and they had absolutely no interest in watching me on Gladiator.

“But I think that this is such a spectacle, and they're going to love it so much. It'll be their first parade in person, so I'm excited to bring them along.”

The festival pumps millions of euros into the local economy, according to Orla Carroll, the Director of Product Development at Fáilte Ireland.

“St Patrick's festival gets about half a million people and it probably gives back to the economy about €140 million," she said.

“In international visitors alone, we know that it gives back way over €100 million, and that is not including domestic people on holiday.”

The festival was described as “iconic to Ireland” by Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke.

“The 2026 Festival programme celebrates Ireland's roots through a rich blend of tradition and contemporary culture, supporting communities, artists and the tourism and hospitality sectors, and delivering important economic benefits for tourism businesses across the city and wider county,” he said.

