Sinn Féin says Taoiseach has 'serious questions to answer' over Fine Gael election candidate

SINN FÉIN has said Taoiseach Simon Harris has 'serious questions to answer' over his backing for John McGahon as a Fine Gael candidate in the upcoming General Election.

Louise O'Reilly, Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Fingal, was speaking after the Irish Times published an interview with Breen White, who was involved in an altercation with Mr McGahon in Dundalk in 2018.

Louth Senator Mr McGahon — who has been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Louth constituency in the election — was found not guilty of assault at the Circuit Court in 2022.

However, in July of this year, Mr McGahon was ordered to pay Mr White €39,000 after a High Court civil action found the senator 65 per cent civilly liable.

Soon after the ruling, Fine Gael leader Mr Harris backed Mr McGahon's candidacy, describing the incident as a 'scuffle'.

However, following today's Irish Times article, Ms O'Reilly has called for Fine Gael to consider whether Mr White should remain on the Fine Gael ticket.

"It is clear to anyone who saw the photographs that this was a serious assault with the victim requiring hospital treatment," said Ms O'Reilly.

She added: "Previous attempt[s] by the Taoiseach to depict this as a 'scuffle' are false. Simon Harris now has serious questions to answer.

"Why was Senator John McGahon endorsed by him as a Fine Gael candidate when he was aware of this brutal assault?

“Will Senator John McGahon now be removed from the Fine Gael ticket?”

However, quizzed on the matter today at Fine Gael's manifesto launch, the Taoiseach said his party will continue to canvass for Mr McGahon, citing the verdict of 2022 the criminal trial.

"These matters were all examined in a court of law," he said.

"A jury sat in Louth, a jury looked at CCTV, a jury looked at images, a defence was put forward — a defence of self-defence was put forward — and a jury found him not guilty."