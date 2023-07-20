Siobhán McSweeney confirms Cork charity will benefit from raffle of her Bafta dress

ACTOR Siobhán McSweeney has confirmed that Marymount Hopsice in Cork will benefit from all funds raised through the raffle of the red dress she wore to the Baftas.

The Derry Girls star confirmed earlier this month that she planned to to raffle the stunning statement dress she wore to the glitzy ceremony earlier this year.

The Cork native won the Bafta for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her part playing Sister Michael in the Channel 4 comedy at the ceremony in May.

For the occasion she chose to wear the vivid red patent vinyl gown, which was by the US label Fashion Brand Company.

Tomorrow that dress will be up for grabs when the raffle opens at 1.30pm.

Tickets cost €20 each and can be purchased worldwide via a link which will be posted on McSweeney's social media feed tomorrow.