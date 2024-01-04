Sister makes emotional plea for information on fourth anniversary of Glenn Quinn’s murder

THE sister of a man who was murdered in his home in Co. Antrim has appealed to the local community to come forward with information about his death.

Glenn Quinn was found dead at his home in Ashleigh Park, Carrickfergus on the evening of Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Police believe he was attacked by a group of men in the days leading up to the discovery.

No-one has been brought to justice for his death, leading his sister Lesley Murphy to issue an emotional anniversary appeal for information.

“I would like to appeal to the witnesses in our town of Carrickfergus who have yet to come forward to think of my brother Glenn and please do the right thing,” she said in a statement made today.

“You most likely knew Glenn and you’ll know he was just a decent, kind-hearted, big gentleman,” she added.

“He did not deserve to have his life taken from him so violently.

“I’ve seen first-hand Glenn’s injuries and what I’ve seen will never leave me. What happened to Glenn cannot be allowed to ever happen again.”

PSNI detectives have also made a renewed appeal for information about Mr Quinn’s murder.

It is backed by an increased reward of up to £40,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Twenty thousand pounds of the total reward is offered by the charity Crimestoppers, and the additional £20,000 – £10,000 previously and £10,000 announced today – has been offered by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

Thew PSNI’s Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “Glenn was just 47 years old when he was murdered.

“He was well-known and well-liked by all, and his death has left, not only a family bereft, but an entire community in shock.”

She added: “It’s four years on, and Glenn’s family have had to make it through yet another Christmas without their loved one.

“Their heartache goes on and is magnified by the fact that those responsible have not yet been brought to justice.

“There are people out there who know the circumstances and who know who’s responsible.

“I understand that they may be reluctant or afraid to speak up, and I’m keen to stress that information can be passed to the charity Crimestoppers with complete anonymity.

“There is now an increased reward of up to £40,000, which I hope will encourage people to come forward with any information they may have.”

Ms Murphy further urged the community to “speak up”, claiming those responsible “need to be punished”.

“They deliberately targeted a vulnerable member of their own community,” she said.

“A lot has changed over the last four years friendships and relationships have ended; allegiances have been severed.

“Those who once held certain positions in our town, no longer hold any sway.

“Now is the time to speak up, think of my brother, think of your own family or think of how the £40,000 combined reward could change your life.

“Remember Glenn Quinn. Never forget his name. Do the right thing.”