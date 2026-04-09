Irish Post Shop
Army called in as fuel protests across Ireland cause ‘significant disruption’
News

Army called in as fuel protests across Ireland cause ‘significant disruption’

The army has now been called in to deal with any large vehicles that are blocking fuel depots and vital infrastructure

FUEL protests across Ireland are causing “significant disruption” to the public, Gardaí said in a statement issued today.

Slow-moving tractors, buses and heavy goods vehicles have been impacting traffic in cities across the country since Tuesday.

The protests, against rising fuel prices in Ireland, have been peaceful but are obstructing some people as they attempt to go about their daily business.

There are also reports of fuel depots being blocked as part of the protests.

“Since yesterday, An Garda Síochána has been engaging with, and continues to engage with, those involved in the fuel protests around the country, seeking to work with them to mitigate the negative impact these protests are having on the lives of their communities,” a Garda spokesperson said this morning.

Traffic chaos on the south quays in Dublin where tractors and heavy goods vehicles stayed in the city overnight

“While these protests have been peaceful, they are causing significant disruption for people in some parts of the country,’ they added.

“We in An Garda Síochána have received reports of emergency workers being delayed or not being able to travel to their work, of people not being able to attend hospital appointments or visit loved ones who are ill,” they explained.

“Key public transports routes are also delayed or not operating, which means that employees and businesses are heavily impacted. A small number of fuel depots are also being blocked.”

The army has now been called in to deal with any large vehicles that are blocking fuel depots and vital infrastructure

Today Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan confirmed that the Irish Defence Forces will be called in to remove any vehicles which are blocking fuel depots or vital infrastructure.

“The blocking of critical national infrastructure will not be permitted to continue and the assistance of the Defence Forces has been requested,” he said.

“Large vehicles blocking critical infrastructure will be removed.

“Owners of those vehicles should remove them immediately this morning and should not complain later about any damage caused to those vehicles during removal,” he added.

“Denying people access to fuel and clean water is an unacceptable interference in the most basic of human rights.”

See More: Fuel Protests, Garda, Jim O'Callaghan

Related
News 1 day ago

Man attacked and tied up while burglars ransacked his home

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

President leads tributes following death of Irish poet Gabriel Rosenstock

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Woman seriously injured in bus collision in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 2 days ago

Pedestrian injured in collision with lorry in Donegal dies in hospital

By: Fiona Audley

Irish History 2 days ago

IN PICTURES: How Ireland marked the anniversary of the Easter Rising 1916

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Man left with life-changing injury following ‘serious assault’ in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Young man dies following Easter Sunday collision in Co. Antrim

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Easter 1916 Proclamation honoured at 110th anniversary ceremony in Dublin

By: Irish Post

News 3 days ago

Fada row moves to Dáil as legislative bill seeks to protect Irish names

By: Irish Post