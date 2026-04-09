Army called in as fuel protests across Ireland cause ‘significant disruption’

FUEL protests across Ireland are causing “significant disruption” to the public, Gardaí said in a statement issued today.

Slow-moving tractors, buses and heavy goods vehicles have been impacting traffic in cities across the country since Tuesday.

The protests, against rising fuel prices in Ireland, have been peaceful but are obstructing some people as they attempt to go about their daily business.

There are also reports of fuel depots being blocked as part of the protests.

“Since yesterday, An Garda Síochána has been engaging with, and continues to engage with, those involved in the fuel protests around the country, seeking to work with them to mitigate the negative impact these protests are having on the lives of their communities,” a Garda spokesperson said this morning.

“While these protests have been peaceful, they are causing significant disruption for people in some parts of the country,’ they added.

“We in An Garda Síochána have received reports of emergency workers being delayed or not being able to travel to their work, of people not being able to attend hospital appointments or visit loved ones who are ill,” they explained.

“Key public transports routes are also delayed or not operating, which means that employees and businesses are heavily impacted. A small number of fuel depots are also being blocked.”

Today Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan confirmed that the Irish Defence Forces will be called in to remove any vehicles which are blocking fuel depots or vital infrastructure.

“The blocking of critical national infrastructure will not be permitted to continue and the assistance of the Defence Forces has been requested,” he said.

“Large vehicles blocking critical infrastructure will be removed.

“Owners of those vehicles should remove them immediately this morning and should not complain later about any damage caused to those vehicles during removal,” he added.

“Denying people access to fuel and clean water is an unacceptable interference in the most basic of human rights.”