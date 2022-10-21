Smoking ban at beaches and parks being considered by government
News

Smoking ban at beaches and parks being considered by government

SMOKING IN public parks and beaches could be outlawed under new measures being considered by the government.

The latest report from the Department of Health's Tobacco-Free Ireland section outlines plans to promote a smoking ban in conjunction with local authorities.

According to a report in the Irish Independent, an extended smoking ban could involve voluntary measures, but also by-laws prohibiting smoking in certain public spaces.

Former Minister of State for Disability Issues Finian McGrath, said the Department of Health should be focusing on bigger problems in the health service:

"A&Es, trollies, people on waiting lists, CF children waiting for months for drugs while [the] department and drugs companies bicker over the prices, and they're big idea this morning is to go after smokers.

"Again, soft targets, in outdoor spaces, on beaches and public parks. I just think there's an element of picking on a soft target, it's not particularly persuasive as part of a major health strategy," he said.

Forest, a smokers' rights group, slammed the Government's plans to restrict smoking in public areas.

John Mallon, spokesperson for the group said that there was "no justification" for restricting tobacco use in parks or at beaches.

"There is no evidence of harm to non-smokers if someone smokes in the open air so the policy would be based not on science but on prejudice and intolerance."

"Most smokers accepted the ban on smoking in enclosed public places with good grace but enough is enough. Tobacco is a legal product and adults have every right to smoke in outdoor public places without further harassment and discrimination.

"If the government wants to ban smoking completely then let’s have that debate, not this insidious creeping prohibition," he added.

See More: Department Of Health, Smoking Ban

Related

Omicron already "dominant strain" in Ireland, says Chief Medical Officer
News 10 months ago

Omicron already "dominant strain" in Ireland, says Chief Medical Officer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Bookings for Ireland's Mandatory Hotel Quarantine 'paused' as hotels reach capacity
News 1 year ago

Bookings for Ireland's Mandatory Hotel Quarantine 'paused' as hotels reach capacity

By: Rachael O'Connor

Primary school students in Ireland will not have to wear face masks, Department of Health confirms
News 1 year ago

Primary school students in Ireland will not have to wear face masks, Department of Health confirms

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Henry de Bromhead has said that the support in the wake of his son Jack de Bromhead's death has been 'unbelievable'
Sport 1 hour ago

Henry de Bromhead has said that the support in the wake of his son Jack de Bromhead's death has been 'unbelievable'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

10 minutes with... Luke Cosgrave
Entertainment 1 hour ago

10 minutes with... Luke Cosgrave

By: Irish Post

Kerry honours members of the diaspora
News 20 hours ago

Kerry honours members of the diaspora

By: Irish Post

Irish boxer Caoimhín Agyarko will not fight on the Katie Taylor undercard this month
Sport 20 hours ago

Irish boxer Caoimhín Agyarko will not fight on the Katie Taylor undercard this month

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Island of Ireland to pursue bid to host opening stages of Tour de France
News 20 hours ago

Island of Ireland to pursue bid to host opening stages of Tour de France

By: Connell McHugh