Sniffer dog Milo uncovers 8million cigarettes worth more than €6m at Dublin Port
News

Detector dog Milo with his seizure (Image: Revenue)

A SNIFFER DOG has helped Ireland's Revenue service uncover a staggering 8million cigarettes at Dublin Port, worth an estimated €6.32m.

Assisted by a mobile x-ray scanner, detector dog Milo aided in the discovery during a routine operation on Monday, February 13.

Had they not been discovered, it could have represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €4.95m.

The smuggled cigarettes, branded Lambert & Butler, were discovered in a consignment manifested as 'food stuff', which originated in Poland.

Milo's discovery was worth an estimated €6.32m (Image: Revenue)

The shipment had arrived in an unaccompanied trailer via Rotterdam.

Investigations are ongoing.

The seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the freephone number 1800 295 295.

