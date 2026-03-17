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Tánaiste and Chancellor hold ‘constructive’ meeting in London
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Tánaiste and Chancellor hold ‘constructive’ meeting in London

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have “reaffirmed” relations between Britain and Ireland ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

The pair met in London yesterday while the Tánaiste is in the city for the St Patrick’s week celebrations.

They “held a warm and constructive meeting” a spokesperson for Mr Harris’ department said.

Tánaiste Simon Harris and Chancellor Rachel Reees met in Downing Street yesterday (Pic: Dfa.ie)

“They reaffirmed the close and enduring relationship between the United Kingdom and Ireland and the importance of sustained positive cooperation between our two countries,” they added.

During their meeting, which took place in Downing Street, the pair discussed the budgetary and economic outlook in both countries and the wider global environment, including the economic implications of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“They noted that the current conflict has already contributed to volatility in global energy markets and rising inflationary pressures,” the spokesperson confirmed.

“They reiterated the importance of diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and mitigate the wider economic impacts on households and businesses.”

The Tánaiste, who is also Ireland’s Finance Minister, and the Chancellor noted the “deep economic interdependence between Ireland, the United Kingdom and the European Union” during the meeting, with both ministers agreeing that “maintaining sustainable public finances while supporting growth, investment and competitiveness remains a shared priority”.

“They discussed opportunities for deeper cooperation in areas including trade, financial services, energy security and the green transition,” the spokesperson added.

The Tánaiste and the Chancellor went on to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening Ireland–UK relations, including through the British–Irish institutions established under the Good Friday Agreement.

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See More: Chancellor Rachel Reeves, London, Tánaiste Simon Harris

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