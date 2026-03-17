Minister attends Ukraine’s first formal St Patrick’s day reception

IRELAND’S Minister for EU Affairs has confirmed Ireland’s continued solidarity with Ukraine on St Patrick’s Day.

Minister Thomas Byrne is in Kyiv this week where he took part in he first formal event held to mark St Patrick’s Day since an Irish Embassy was established in the city in 2021.

“I very much wanted to be here today, in Kyiv, to mark this occasion with you,” Minister Byrne said at the event held last night.

“On St. Patrick’s Day, Ireland celebrates its own culture and history, but also, our friendships with other nations,” he added.

“And Ireland’s partnership with Ukraine has never been stronger.”

The Minister outlined significant events that had occurred recently which reaffirmed the continuing strong bond between the two nations.

“In December, President Zelenskyy made the first official visit to Ireland by a Ukrainian President, since our two countries established diplomatic relations, in 1992,” he said.

“President Zelenskyy and First Lady Zelenska were greeted with genuine warmth and affection throughout that historic visit,” he added.

“The warm welcome they received in Ireland reflected the deep respect, and admiration, that the Irish people have for Ukrainians, and for your struggle to defend the values that we share - freedom, democracy, and the right to self-determination and sovereignty.

“During President Zelenskyy’s visit, we signed a 2030 Roadmap on the Ireland-Ukraine Partnership, an important agreement that will help further strengthen our relationship," he added.

"Since the start of Russia’s brutal and illegal full-scale invasion, Ireland has stood steadfast in solidarity, with Ukraine.

“And I am proud to stand here today with you and confirm that Ireland’s commitment to Ukraine remains unwavering.

“We believe in Ukraine. Ireland supports the ongoing efforts of the United States to end Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and achieve a just and lasting peace, and security for Ukraine.

“We will continue to support these efforts as part of the EU, and through our membership, of the Coalition of the Willing.”

Ireland recently contributed €27m to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

The money was donated to “support Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure through a very difficult winter, and in the face of horrendous attacks” the Minister said.

“We are also providing non-lethal military aid – including over €200 million in bilateral military support in 2025 – with a focus on strengthening Ukraine’s air defences,” he added.

“We are working to ensure justice and accountability.

“We are committed to securing the return of abducted Ukrainian children.

“We are supporting robust targeted sanctions, in order to keep up the pressure on Russia.”

Minister Byrne also cited the Irish firms, including CRH, Kingspan and Diageo, who have invested “significantly” in Ukraine “because they recognise the enormous potential of this country”.

The minister also pledged to “do whatever he can” to progress Ukraine’s application for EU membership when Ireland takes over the EU presidency in June.

“I believe there is a better future for Ukraine, alongside Ireland, in the European Union,” Mr Byrne said.

“Ukraine’s destiny lies in the European Union. Ukrainians belong in the EU,” he added.

“As European Affairs Minister and incoming chair of the General Affairs Council, I can assure you that I will do whatever I can, during our EU presidency, to move the accession process forward.”

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