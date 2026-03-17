President leads tributes following death of Irish folk singer Dolores Keane

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of singer Dolores Keane.

The Irish folk star, who hailed from Caherlistrane in Co. Galway, died this week at the age of 72.

“It is with profound sadness that I learned of the death of Dolores Keane,” President of Ireland Catherine Connolly said.

“She was one of the great voices of this island, and of the world,” she added.

Hailing from a musical family, Keane was raised by her aunts Rita and Sarah Keane, who were well-known sean nós singers.

She was a founding member of the folk group De Dannan, which was formed in Spiddal, Co. Galway in 1975, and went to achieve great success.

Keane left the band in 1976 and set about pursuing a solo career.

She released a number of records over the course of her career, with her 1988 rendition of Caledonia, by Scottish musician Dougie MacLean, among her biggest hits.

“Shaped from childhood by the tradition of her aunts Rita and Sarah, she carried that forward with fierce, joyful intelligence, and she made it new,” President Connolly said.

“With De Dannan, in her solo work, on A Woman's Heart, and in recordings that have become part of the fabric of Irish life, she showed what it means to bring the full weight of yourself to a song,” she added.

“Nanci Griffith once said she had a sacred voice. She was right. But what made it sacred was her honesty. She gave everything, without pretence.

“To all who loved her and were moved by her, and we are many, I say simply: a voice like hers does not leave us, it moves into the air and lives forever.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “deeply saddened” by Keane’s death.

“With her captivating voice, Dolores thrilled audiences up and down the country whenever she performed,” he added before describing her as “an icon of Irish folk music”.

Keane leaves behind her son Joseph, daughter Tara, brother Seán, sister Theresa and wider family members.

Funeral details have yet to be confirmed.

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