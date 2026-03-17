Local guide helps visitors follow in St Patrick’s footsteps

A LOCAL historian in Armagh is helping visitors retrace the footsteps of Ireland’s patron saint along a growing walking route that blends history, hiking and holy sites.

Donna Fox is a tour guide based in the city who leads visitors along part of the St Patrick’s Way, an 82-mile trail stretching from Armagh to Downpatrick, where Saint Patrick is traditionally believed to be buried.

Now in its 11th year, the route has become a popular draw for both local walkers and international visitors.

“You can get a St Patrick’s Way passport, and the idea is to stamp it at ten locations to show you’ve done that leg of the route,” Fox said.

“I cover the area of stamp number two, which is in Abbey Street, one of the oldest streets in Armagh.”

Abbey Street takes its name from an abbey believed to date back to the early Christian period.

According to Donna, it was said to have been established by St Patrick himself.

Fox points to Armagh’s significance as a centre of early learning. “Armagh was such a magnet for monastic scholars in the 5th, 6th and 7th centuries,” she said.

The trail itself was the vision of the late Alan Graham, a great hiker who was inspired by Spain’s famous pilgrimage route, the Camino de Santiago.

"He said, 'Why don’t we create our own one here in Ireland following the footsteps of St Patrick?'" Fox recalled.

Fox had the opportunity to walk part of the route with Graham before his passing and remembers his passion for the project.

"He would share his enthusiasm and his knowledge. I’m glad I got to meet him several times because it just makes this walk even more special for me.”

The route is deliberately rural, offering walkers an immersive experience of the landscape. “You’d be going through forests and different villages,” she said.

“You couldn’t drive the route because a lot of it is through mountain areas and forest parks.”

Completing the full trail typically takes between six and ten days, and Fox advises careful planning.

“Get the maps out, see what you can achieve that day, and make sure you have refreshments and a really sturdy pair of walking shoes.”

Weather conditions can add to the challenge. “I was doing it with a friend, and we got caught up in thunder and lightning and torrential rain,” she added.

The walk has proved particularly popular with solo travellers from all over the world.

“I’ve been told it is very popular with German and Austrian visitors.”

For Fox, the enduring appeal of the route is tied to the global reach of St Patrick himself. “He is known worldwide. Ireland is just a small country, but he’s known through the four corners of the world,” she said.

She pointed to the scale of global celebrations, from parades in unlikely locations to famous landmarks illuminated in green. “You also have all the greening where they light up the Taj Mahal or the Great Wall of China. There are so many places lit up green,” she said.

“People love Ireland too, because of the music and the culture. Most people are aware of St Patrick and are aware of our Christian heritage.”

Fox believes St Patrick’s Way offers something unique; a chance to connect Ireland’s landscape with one of its most enduring stories.

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