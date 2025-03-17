Sporting icons Kellie Harrington and Katie-George Dunlevy lead London St Patrick's parade

IRISH sporting icons Kellie Harrington and Katie-George Dunlevy led the Mayor of London's annual St Patrick's parade as it made its way through the capital.

Paralympic gold medal winning cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy, who was born in Crawley with Donegal roots, and Dublin-born Olympic gold medal winning boxer Kellie Harrington were this year’s St Patrick’s parade grand marshals.

The pair flanked Mayor Sadiq Khan as the impressive procession of colourful floats, marching bands and dancers travelled through the streets of London yesterday morning (March 16).