Sporting icons Kellie Harrington and Katie-George Dunlevy lead London St Patrick's parade
News

Sporting icons Kellie Harrington and Katie-George Dunlevy lead London St Patrick's parade

IRISH sporting icons Kellie Harrington and Katie-George Dunlevy led the Mayor of London's annual St Patrick's parade as it made its way through the capital.

Grand marshals for the event Paralympic cyclist, Katie-George Dunlevy (second from left), and Olympic boxer, Kellie Harrington (far right) pictured with Minister of Education for Ireland, Norma Foley and Irish Ambassador to the UK Martin Fraser

Paralympic gold medal winning cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy, who was born in Crawley with Donegal roots, and Dublin-born Olympic gold medal winning boxer Kellie Harrington were this year’s St Patrick’s parade grand marshals.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan poses with the grand marshals for the event, as well as Ireland's Education Minister Norma Foley

The pair flanked Mayor Sadiq Khan as the impressive procession of colourful floats, marching bands and dancers travelled through the streets of London yesterday morning (March 16).

Scroll down for more pictures from the parade...

 

See More: Katie-George Dunlevy, Kellie Harrington, London, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, St Patrick's Day

Related

Sporting icons Kellie Harrington and Katie-George Dunlevy will lead Mayor of London’s St Patrick’s Parade
Culture 3 weeks ago

Sporting icons Kellie Harrington and Katie-George Dunlevy will lead Mayor of London’s St Patrick’s Parade

By: Fiona Audley

‘Ireland is so proud of you’: Taoiseach congratulates Katie-George Dunlevy as she strikes gold in Paris
Sport 6 months ago

‘Ireland is so proud of you’: Taoiseach congratulates Katie-George Dunlevy as she strikes gold in Paris

By: Fiona Audley

‘We just had to fight’: Irish Paralympian Katie-George Dunlevy reflects on silver medal win
Sport 6 months ago

‘We just had to fight’: Irish Paralympian Katie-George Dunlevy reflects on silver medal win

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

A happy St Patrick's Day!
News 12 hours ago

A happy St Patrick's Day!

By: Irish Post

Man hospitalised after being attacked by masked men in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Man hospitalised after being attacked by masked men in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern grows for man missing from Co. Westmeath
News 1 day ago

Concern grows for man missing from Co. Westmeath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Antrim man jailed over sex offences involving two teenage girls
News 1 day ago

Co. Antrim man jailed over sex offences involving two teenage girls

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man due in court following suspected bottle attack in Co. Down
News 1 day ago

Man due in court following suspected bottle attack in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 50s dies in single-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford
News 1 day ago

Man in his 50s dies in single-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford

By: Gerard Donaghy