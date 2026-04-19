Suspected crime boss Daniel Kinahan faces extradition to Ireland after Dubai arrest

SUSPECTED crime boss Daniel Kinahan faces extradition to Ireland after being arrested in Dubai.

Authorities for the UAE city said on Friday they had arrested 'an Irish fugitive for his alleged role in an organised criminal group involved in international crimes in his home country'.

Although not naming Kinahan, gardaí said they were aware of the arrest while Jim O'Callaghan, Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, said it followed his request to the UAE for the individual's extradition.

"In recent years, the UAE and Ireland have worked closely together to advance criminal investigations into serious and organised crime, including the agreement of bilateral treaties on extradition and mutual legal assistance in 2025," said Mr O’Callaghan on Friday.

"I have spoken today with my UAE counterpart Minister of Justice, His Excellency Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, to express my thanks and to acknowledge the strong judicial co-operation in criminal matters between Ireland and the UAE.

"I would like to commend all involved in today's development, which is the result of tireless work by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, officials in the Department of Justice with their UAE counterparts, the Department of Foreign Affairs and other agencies."

Kinahan, 48, is suspected of being one of the leaders of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

In 2022, the US Department of the Treasury described the group as 'the most powerful organized crime group operating in Ireland… a murderous organization involved in the international trafficking of drugs and firearms'.

US authorities subsequently offered a reward of up to $5m for information leading to Kinahan's arrest and/or conviction.

It is thought Kinahan relocated to Dubai from Spain in the wake of the fatal 2016 shooting of Kinahan gang member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin.

Kinahan is believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.

'Close surveillance operations'

Gardaí said while the arrest is currently a matter for the authorities in the UAE, it showed the need for international law enforcement co-operation in tackling transnational organised crime.

"The male, in his late 40s, was arrested on foot of an arrest warrant issued by the Irish Courts in relation to alleged Serious Organised Crime offences," it added.

"The arrest is in accordance with the bi-lateral agreement on extradition between Ireland and United Arab Emirates."

A statement from the Government of Dubai Media Office said the arrest was part of ongoing efforts to combat organised crime and pursue internationally wanted individuals.

"The arrest followed the receipt of a judicial file from Irish authorities outlining the charges against the suspect and his role within the international criminal group," it added.

"Dubai Public Prosecution subsequently issued an arrest warrant to initiate legal procedures ahead of his extradition.

"Dubai Police said that the suspect was apprehended within just 48 hours of the arrest warrant being issued on April 15, following intensive search, investigation and close surveillance operations.

"The operation highlights the advanced capabilities and high level of operational efficiency of security authorities in Dubai and the UAE.

"Dubai Police reaffirmed their commitment to supporting international efforts to combat cross-border crime and pursuing internationally wanted individuals.

"They also highlighted the importance of close cooperation with law enforcement agencies worldwide, strengthening partnerships and promoting effective information exchange to help limit the spread of organised and cross-border crime."

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