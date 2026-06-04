Woman wanted to serve time for child sex offences in Lithuania extradited from Northern Ireland

A WOMAN wanted to serve time in Lithuania for child sexual offences has been extradited from Northern Ireland.

The 23-year-old was arrested at a property in the Coalisland area of Co. Tyrone after being found hiding in wardrobe.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit arrested the woman yesterday afternoon (July 3) after forcing entry to the property.

She is wanted to serve a prison sentence in relation to serious sexual offences committed against a child in the Mazeikiai area of Lithuania.

Detained on a Lithuanian extradition warrant, she is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court today (June 4).

“Today’s arrest is another example of the Police Service of Northern Ireland working to locate, arrest and bring before the courts those who are wanted for serious offences in Europe,” Sergeant Davey, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit, said.

“Despite this fugitive’s best efforts to hide and avoid the consequences of her actions she was today apprehended,” they added.

“Today’s arrest delivers on our assurance of the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and supporting victims.”

Superintendent Marty Reid, Head of the Police Service of Northern Ireland Extradition Unit said the organisation is “committed to tracking down fugitives and supporting our European Law Enforcement Partners”.

“PSNI is increasingly engaged with the UK Joint International Crime Centre along with partners in Interpol and Europol to collectively deliver justice for both victims here in Northern Ireland and abroad,” he said.

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