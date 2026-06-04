Man charged with attempted murder after police officer hit by car

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was seriously injured in a collision in Co. Down.

The incident, which happened in Downpatrick at around 5.30am on May 31, involved a stolen police car.

The officer was taken to hospital where he is being reated fro serious injuries.

A 36-year-old man has since been charged with attempted murder, aggravated vehicle taking causing injury, aggravated vehicle taking in which vehicle is driven dangerously and a number of additional driving offences.

He is due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates' Court today (June 4).

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