Ireland welcomes ‘historic milestone’ as EU accession talks with Moldova and Ukraine set to begin

IRELAND has welcomed news that formal negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova’s EU membership are set to begin this month.

An initial negotiating “cluster”, which is a step on the path for any country applying for EU membership, is expected to take place during an intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg on June 15, Politico reported yesterday.

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee “welcomed the decision to officially launch EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova”, in a statement issued last night.

“This is a historic milestone and a clear signal that the future of both countries lies within the European Union family,” she said.

“The people of Ukraine and Moldova have demonstrated determination and commitment to reform, often in the most challenging of circumstances,” she added.

“Their progress reflects a deep commitment to democracy, the rule of law and the values that underpin our Union.

“Both countries are engaged in the hard work of reform, in extraordinary circumstances, and deserve the opportunity to join the European Union.”

Speaking from Paris, where Ms McEntee met with French counterpart, Mme Catherine Vautrin, ahead of Ireland’s forthcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union, she said there is “renewed momentum and unity in the European Union” at present.

“Ireland is ambitious to play its role as a member state that formed part of the first enlargement and as incoming Presidency of the Council,” Ms McEntee added.

“I warmly congratulate the people of Ukraine and Moldova on reaching this important stage and commend my EU colleagues for the unity, leadership and confidence they have shown as we move forward together.”

Ireland takes up the EU Presidency on July 1, a role it will hold for six months.

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