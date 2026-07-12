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Suspicious device that sparked Belfast security alert declared an 'elaborate hoax'
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Suspicious device that sparked Belfast security alert declared an 'elaborate hoax'

A SUSPICIOUS device that sparked a security alert in Belfast has been declared an 'elaborate hoax'.

Police received a report of a suspicious device in the Manse Road area of Castlereagh at around 2.40pm on Friday.

The road was closed at its junctions with Garland Hill and Church Road and motorists and members of the public were urged to avoid the area.

Officers attended the scene with assistance from Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) who carried out a controlled explosion.

"The device has been declared as an elaborate hoax and all cordons have been lifted from the area," said Chief Inspector Adams of the PSNI.

"We appreciate the disruption as this public safety operation was carried out and we thank members of the public, including road users, for their understanding and patience during this time."

Police have now appealed to anyone who may have information relating to the incident to contact 101, quoting reference number 920 of July 10.

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See More: Belfast, Castlereagh

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