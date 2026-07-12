Teenage boy dies after getting into difficulty in water in Co. Westmeath

A TEENAGE boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water in Co. Westmeath yesterday.

The 15-year-old was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident at Lough Ree.

Gardaí and emergency services attended a report of a person in difficulty in the water off Carnakilla Point in Glasson shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday.

Following a short search operation, the boy's body was recovered from the water and subsequently taken to the mortuary at Regional Hospital Mullingar.

"Very sad news overnight in the Athlone area, a 15-year-old boy drowned while swimming in Lough Ree in the Glasson area near Portlick," said Fianna Fáil councillor Aengus O'Rourke.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and connections at this very sad time.

"Lough Ree RNLI attended the scene as did the Irish Coastguard.

"May he rest in peace."

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