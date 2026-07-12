Firefighters face hostile crowd in Co. Tyrone during one of more than 50 bonfire-related incidents on Eleventh Night

FIREFIGHTERS were forced to withdraw from a bonfire in Co. Tyrone on Saturday due to a hostile crowd during one of more than 50 bonfire-related incidents on the Eleventh Night.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) described the matter as an isolated incident but highlighted the pressure the bonfires placed on the service.

Of the 151 operational incidents the service had to attend on Saturday night, more than one-third (54) were related to bonfires.

"With further bonfires planned, we are prepared and ready to respond to all types of emergencies," said NIFRS Area Commander Dermot Rooney.

"We would encourage everyone to stay safe and make responsible choices throughout the remainder of the Bank Holiday weekend.

"With warm, dry weather continuing, we also ask anyone spending time outdoors to follow our countryside fire safety advice."

'Demanding operational period'

The NIFRS said operational activity was consistently high across the Eleventh Night with an increase in demand for emergency response.

The service received 303 emergency calls between 6pm on Saturday and 2am today.

“On Milner Street, Belfast, firefighters dealt with a garage fire following fire spread from a bonfire," said Mr Rooney.

"In an isolated incident, firefighters withdrew from a bonfire in the Cookstown area as a result of a hostile crowd.

"In Greenisland, Carrickfergus, firefighters dealt with a row of terraced houses on fire, along with two oil tanks and a shed.

"Two homes were completely destroyed with damage caused to a further two properties.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"Firefighters also responded to other incidents across the night including accidental house fires in Antrim and Coleraine and an articulated lorry fire in Newry.

"Thank you to our firefighters, Regional Control Centre personnel and support employees for their professionalism and dedication in ensuring we continued to deliver an effective emergency response during this demanding operational period."

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