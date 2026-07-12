'We've all lost a friend whether you knew him or not': Tributes paid to TV presenter Dermot Murnaghan

TRIBUTES have been paid to TV presenter and journalist Dermot Murnaghan, who died on Saturday at the age of 68.

Murnaghan, who revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer, passed away peacefully at his north London home with his family by his side.

Colleagues, as well as charities he worked with to try and raise awareness about the disease, have paid tribute to Murnaghan, who presented the news on BBC, ITV and Sky.

"We've all lost a friend. Whether you knew him or not," former BBC News Political Editor Nick Robinson posted on Twitter/X.

"Dermot Murnaghan was someone you instinctively trusted — clever, warm and witty.

"He dealt with his cancer with characteristic charm and grace."

Heritage

Murnaghan was born in Barnstaple, Devon on December 26, 1957.

His father moved from Omagh, Co. Tyrone with the RAF in the 1940s and worked as a civil engineer after the family relocated to Co. Armagh when Murnaghan was aged seven.

He attended St Malachy's Primary School in Armagh and later Sullivan Upper School in Holywood, Co. Down.

He returned to England for university and forged a distinguished career in journalism, working as a presenter for broadcasters including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky and CNBC Europe.

He also presented current affairs and entertainment programmes including ITV's The Big Story and BBC Two's Treasure Hunt.

Murnaghan was the original host of the Beeb's popular quiz show Eggheads, serving as presenter from 2003 until 2014.

He often spoke of his pride in his Irish heritage, previously revealing he held an Irish passport and had a property in Dingle, Co. Kerry.

He married his wife Maria — whose parents came from Co. Wexford and Co. Longford — in 1989 and the couple had four children.

In a statement, Murnaghan's family thanked the medical teams who cared for him 'with such sensitivity and extraordinary compassion throughout his illness'.

"Also, for the many, many kind messages of goodwill that he received over the last year since his diagnosis of Stage IV prostate cancer and his subsequent campaigning to raise awareness for screening programmes for the disease," added the statement.

'Peerless in the presenter chair'

BBC Breakfast, where Murnaghan spent five years as a main presenter, described him as a 'legend'.

"The audience loved him. We loved him," read a post on the show's Twitter/X account.

"It was wonderful to welcome him back to the red sofa just a few months ago. We laughed about his time on the show and we shared his crucial message on prostate cancer.

"Thank you Dermot for being part of our lives. We will miss you."

Journalist Beth Rigby, who knew Murnaghan from his time on Sky News, said it was a 'privilege' to have worked with him.

"He was peerless in the presenter chair, as sharp as a tack and hugely charismatic — always with a ready smile and a twinkly eye," she posted.

"I loved being on set, or in Downing Street, with Dermot because he was always in absolute command but so cool too. He made handling the most high-pressure moments look effortless.

"It was my great privilege to sit alongside Dermot as he anchored Sky News' 2019 Brexit election overnight show — a career highlight.

"It was devastating to learn about Dermot's diagnosis last year.

"That he went onto became an ambassador for Prostate Cancer Research to raise awareness and funding for research, spoke to the man he was and only made me admire him even more.

"I was very fortunate to have worked with him and learnt from him.

"My deepest condolences to Dermot's family."

Piers Morgan described Murnaghan as 'a terrific journalist and a lovely man' while Lewis Goodall said he was 'a broadcasting giant'.

"He made it look so easy, when it wasn't," added Goodall, who worked with Murnaghan at Sky News.

"Yet he was also the most unfailingly kind, generous and warm colleague — funny and graceful.

"Will never forget how encouraging he was. What a loss."

'Lifesaving awareness'

Prostate Cancer UK said it was 'heartbroken' to learn of Murnaghan's passing.

"He was a passionate and dedicated supporter of our charity and his work had a huge impact on the hundreds of thousands of men affected by prostate cancer across the country," read a statement.

"Since selflessly sharing his diagnosis, Dermot raised lifesaving awareness, prompting more than 28,000 men to use our online Risk Checker in just one week, 24,000 of whom were at high risk of getting prostate cancer."

Meanwhile, Prostate Cancer Research said Murnaghan 'spoke openly and courageously about his experience, helping to raise awareness of prostate cancer and encouraging men to take their health seriously'.

"As an ambassador for Prostate Cancer Research, Dermot used his voice and platform to support our mission to improve diagnosis, treatment and outcomes for men affected by the disease," said Oliver Kemp, the charity's Chief Executive.

"His willingness to share his story helped shine a light on the realities of living with prostate cancer and inspired many others to seek information, support and medical advice.

"Our thoughts are with Dermot's family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.

"Dermot's determination to help others, even while facing his own diagnosis, will leave a lasting legacy.

"We are deeply grateful for his support and proud to have worked alongside him."

Following a small family funeral, a memorial service for friends and colleagues is due to be held at St Bride's Church in Fleet Street later this year.

Murnaghan's family have requested that anyone wishing to remember him considers supporting Prostate Cancer UK, Prostate Cancer Research and North London Hospice.

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