Gardaí appeal for information after man dies in Co. Kildare hit-and-run

GARDAÍ have appealed for information after a man died in a hit-and-run incident in Co. Kildare.

The collision occurred on the R445 (Dublin Road), between Kildare Town and the R413 Curragh Road, which runs parallel to the M7 and the Curragh Racecourse.

It is believed the collision happened sometime between 11pm on Thursday, July 9 and 12.30am on Friday, July 10.

"A male cyclist, aged in his 40s, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene," read a statement from gardaí.

"His body has since been removed to Naas General Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course."

Anyone who was travelling on the R445 between Kildare Town and the R413 Curragh Road leading to J12 of the M7 Newbridge South during the time in question is asked to contact gardaí.

In particular, investigators are asking anyone who may have camera footage from the area at the time to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

"Your information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove vital to this investigation," added the statement.

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