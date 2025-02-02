Tánaiste 'gravely concerned' by Israel's ban on UN aid agency that supports Palestinian refugees

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has said he is 'gravely concerned' about an Israeli ban on a UN aid agency operating in Israel and Occupied East Jerusalem.

Founded in 1949, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNWRA) supports almost 6m Palestinians across Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

Israel this week claimed that more than 2,135 of UNRWA's 30,000 personnel were members of Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

However, UNWRA has rejected the allegations and said on Friday that it is continuing to support the people of Gaza and the West Bank in the wake of the ban.

'Disturbing development'

Speaking on Saturday, Mr Harris said the ban — the result of two Israeli laws passed last October — could undermine the recent ceasefire agreement.

"I am gravely concerned by the entry into force of Israeli legislation on UNRWA, which will have far-reaching consequences for UNRWA's operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and in Gaza," he said.

"Against the backdrop of renewed hope for Israelis and Palestinians after agreement on the ceasefire and hostage release deal, this is a disheartening development.

"We are seeing a long-overdue scaling-up of humanitarian aid entering Gaza. It is vital that the delivery of this assistance is neither hindered nor obstructed. All parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

"Palestinians displaced by the conflict are returning to scenes of unimaginable destruction to their homes and livelihoods and to vital services such as health and education.

"No other UN Agency or actor has the capacity or infrastructure to replace UNRWA's unique mandate and experience in delivering humanitarian assistance, and in delivering education, health services and relief and social services in Gaza, the West Bank and across the region.

"Ireland continues to stand behind UNRWA. I urge Israel to reconsider and suspend the implementation of this legislation."

Terror claims

This week, the Israeli government website shared a link to an article from the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA).

The article claimed that 'UNRWA's facilities in Gaza had also been turned into terror bases'.

"Despite having been given sufficient notice, terror-infested UNRWA is refusing to wrap up its operations and transfer its functions to other actors," it added.

"By its actions, it would seem that UNRWA believes that it can force itself upon Israel, irrespective of the new legislation."

However, in a statement this week, UNWRA said it 'refutes in the strongest terms the allegation that its facilities in the West Bank constitute "terror hubs"'.

"UNRWA rejects attempts at disinformation that undermine the critical work of the Agency in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," it added.

"UNRWA is committed to staying and delivering humanitarian assistance for Palestine refugees across the occupied Palestinian territories, and to upholding the humanitarian principles."

On Friday, UNWRA's Director of Communications, Juliette Touma, said the organisation had received no official communication from Israeli authorities on how the ban will be implemented.

"Our teams continue to serve, even though they themselves in Gaza as an example, they themselves are impacted, they themselves have been forced to flee their homes," she said.

"They continue to serve and we are committed as UNRWA to stay and deliver across the Occupied Palestinian Territory. That includes the Gaza Strip, it includes the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem."

She added: "In the absence of any durable solution, Palestine refugees will continue to depend on UNRWA for basic services including health and education; and in Gaza, in the aftermath of the devastation caused by the war, for their sheer survival."